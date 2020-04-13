MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Seven people died when storms hit a mobile home park in Chatsworth, Georgia overnight as powerful storms swept through State Road 225 and Redcut Road.

The Murray County coroner said four women and three men died. Authorities have not released their identities or any other identifying information.

11Alive was on the ground at the trailer park this afternoon and captured images of the damage. One trailer was lifted off the foundation and tossed across the street. A family was inside and there were no serious injuries.

Another trailer where one of the deaths happened was completely destroyed.

Powerful photos show storm and tornado damage across the metro area Murray County storm damage Murray County storm damage Murray County storm damage A home in Upson County was lifted off its foundation and into the roadway. College Park near Virginia Avenue where a large tree fell in a yard amid Monday morning's storms.

The storms wreaked havoc across the state. Monday morning, a tree fell on a home in Cartersville, Georgia and claimed the life of a 30-year-old man.

In Upson County, a house was lifted off the foundation and pushed onto the highway.

