'God has brought justice to it': Five Dublin murder suspects to be in court Thursday morning

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — On Thursday, five suspected gang members accused of killing an East Dublin man are scheduled to appear before a Laurens County judge, according to the Laurens superior court clerk's office.

The GBI says it happened during a home invasion back in November.



Kiandra Bell describes her father as an angel on earth who had a big heart for helping people.

"I could come to him about anything at any time and whatever the situation was he always had a answer and a solution," Bell said.

59-year-old Jeffrey Bell leaves behind four children and 13 grandchildren.

"His happiness really came from working and being a family oriented man and just being a good man all around," Bell said.

Bell had a disability; he walked with a bit of a limp. But his daughter says he didn't let that stop him for the more than 40 years he worked at Curry Realtors in Dublin.

She says he always tried to do some good.

"Anything that he could do to help he would do if it was in his means. He wouldn't stand to see no child on the streets," Bell said.

Thomas Walker remembers Bell fondly. Walker says their mothers were best friends.

He believed Bell helped make a difference in young people's lives.

"He would do activities with us. He would do softball, he would play football with us. He was very involved with the children's life, doing different activities and events with them," Walker said.

Bell was found shot once in the chest inside his Pearl Street home in November 2022.

"The gang violence needs to be coming to an end because it's senseless and there's so much out in the world," Bell said.

The five suspects in his death range in age-- the oldest is 21-years-old and the youngest is 15-years-old.

According to the GBI, all face several charges including malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, and violating the state's gang activities law.

"God has brought justice to it and brought light to it. That's the least of my worries now is trying to figure out who killed my dad," Bell said.



The suspects are scheduled to make first appearances Thursday morning before judge Judson Green.