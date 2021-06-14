Five people hospitalized after head-on crash in Baldwin County

One of the drivers told Georgia State Patrol he started falling asleep when he crossed the road's centerline.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Five people are recovering after an overnight wreck in Baldwin County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the two-car crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on Georgia 22 near Lake Laurel Road.

GSP says a Chevrolet Suburban was driving west on Georgia 22 while a Ford Fusion was in the left turn lane on Georgia 22 East.

The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban told GSP he started falling asleep when he crossed over the road's centerline and hit the Ford Fusion head-on.