Three 15-year-olds, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old arrested after shootings in Macon neighborhoods

The suspects are a 17-year-old, three 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old.

MACON, Ga. — Five teens are in custody after a series of shootings throughout Macon, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say on July 8 around 9:47 a.m. deputies responded to the 4500 block of Shadow Lawn Drive about shots fired.

When they got there, 4 teens opened fire on the home in the area and then ran away. No one inside the house was hurt.

Deputies gathered evidence and the investigation began.

Then, on Wednesday, around 6 a.m. deputies responded to the Ayers Road area about teens standing in the road attempting to stop cars when they got close.

One person said multiple teens came out from the nearby wood line with guns and stopped their car, the release says.

No one was hurt.

Deputies continued to investigate when they got a call about shots fired in the 4500 block of Bon Ayer Circle and the 4600 block of Shadow Lawn Drive.

They said cars were damaged in the area but no one was hurt.

Later, the release says deputies found the suspects near the 4600 block of Lakewood Avenue. They found several shell casings in front of homes they say matches those in the Shadow Lawn Drive shooting on July 8.

They talked the residents in the home and identified 17-year-old Jeremiah Quintezz McCrary as a suspect. Three 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old were also identified as suspects.

All the teens were arrested at the scene.

Deputies recovered three handguns, an AR-15 rifle with an attached drum, marijuana, scales, counterfeit bills, extended magazines, and additional boxes of ammunition that were the same as those found outside the home and evidence from the shooting on Shadow Lawn Drive on July 8.

McCrary was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. The other four teens were transported to the Macon Regional Youth Development Center.

All suspects are charged with possession of handgun by a minor, discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, forgery, and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Additional charges are pending.