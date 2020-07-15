5 things to know before midnight's tax filing deadline

If you haven't filed your 2019 taxes yet, you've only got a few hours left. If you can't make it, here are some tips

MACON, Ga. — If you haven't filed your 2019 taxes yet, the deadline is midnight.

Here are the top five things you should know before you file.

1. The original deadline, April 15, was pushed back because of COVID-19. However, today’s deadline to file and pay will not be postponed again.

“I think a lot of people have stretched this time out and not paid or filed as early as they would normally do,” said Terry Parker, certified public accountant.

2. If you're unable to meet Wednesday's deadline, you can request an automatic extension of time to file until Oct. 15.

“If you do that, then you are supposed to pay your estimated taxes, or the taxes you think are due, with the extension request,” said Terry Parker.

Be mindful that it's an extension to file, not an extension to pay.

To avoid penalties and interest, you can contact the IRS and ask for a short-term 120 day extension to pay or setup a payment plan.

3. If you need help filing, several free resources are available online to help on the IRS’s website.

Also, certified public accountants and consultants are providing socially distant ways to file.

“This year, many of our clients are mailing in their information,” said Parker. “Some people walk in the door, hand it to you, and walk out. Most people are calling saying they’re outside in the parking lot. They roll down their window, hand it to you and drive off.”

4. The IRS is behind in processing returns.

About 143 million taxpayers filed returns as of July 3, according to IRS statistics, however, only 128 million were processed due to reduced staffing during the pandemic.

“Their offices had limited staffing at one time so, yes... I think everything will be delayed to a certain degree,” said Parker.

5. Because of the processing delay…

You may have to wait a while to get your money, if you’re expecting a return.

