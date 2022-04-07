'Flags Over Georgia' waves American flags on overpass to honor veterans

One Central Georgia group is making sure that no veteran's service goes unnoticed this holiday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This Fourth of July, travelers along the I-75 interstate were greeted with a high flying sight.

The group Flags Over Georgia gathered atop the Russell Parkway bridge and waved several American flags in support of service members.

Donna Owen, founder of the group, said it was "To let them all know that we are here and we are out here honoring them as our way to say 'thank you for our freedom'."

Owen started Flags Over Georgia seven years ago with her husband. As a former military spouse, she knows the cost of serving.

Owen said the holiday travel season is a perfect opportunity to display their patriotism to a large amount of people.

"We decided, what better way for people to see what we're doing than this bridge," Owen said.

Owen said support for the group has gotten so big that they had to spread members out over two bridges Monday.

Flags Over Georgia holds events throughout the year and everyone is welcome to attend.

The Warner Robins Jeep Club waved flags over I-75 as well, along Perry Parkway.

Other people also joined in, including Vietnam veteran Julio Rodriguez.

The Vietnam War ended nearly a half century ago, but for Rodriguez, it's important to remember the sacrifices our servicemembers make.

"We don't want any servicemen to come back to what we did," Rodriguez said.

He continued, saying: "You know, when people ask me, they say, 'hey I appreciate your service', I always answer them: 'You're worth it.'"