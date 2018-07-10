More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but the end is now in sight for central Georgia. Through Wednesday morning we'll have scattered showers, especially for areas to the northwest of Macon. Temperatures for this afternoon will be chilly for everybody. Expect highs only in the low to mid 50s.

For the afternoon we'll see our rain start to increase in coverage and intensity. By this evening we have a widespread soaking rain in place. This will continue in to the overnight with periods of heavy rain possible.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for almost all of central Georgia. Within the watch area an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible. Remember that it is NEVER a good idea to drive through any sort of standing water.

With the additional rainfall, we also need to keep an eye on local streams, creeks, and rivers. A Flood Warning has been issued for the Ocmulgee River at Macon. The river is expected to reach minor flood stage, and crest at over 20 feet. Please plan accordingly if you live near the river.

Rain will linger for parts of the area, especially east of Macon, in to Thursday morning. By the afternoon though we are trending much drier. Temperatures will still be chilly, and a breeze out of the northwest will likely keep wind chills in the 40s for much of the day. Some frost is possible for Friday morning with temperatures expected to drop in to the low to mid 30s.

The weekend will be all dry and sunny. The mornings will be chilly, but afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday... Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Could be heavy at times. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible early. Highs in the low to 50s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday... Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday... Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

