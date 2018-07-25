Heavy rains came pouring down in north Macon Tuesday.

Laura White works at Northside Pediatrics and captured a video of water coming rushing through the parking lot.

"It was like the Ocmulgee River was running through the parking lot," says White. "I was in the back office cleaning up water that was coming in the window and they just started screaming, 'There's water everywhere!'"

White says there was minimal damage to the doctor's office, but their next door neighbors weren't as lucky.

A manager at The Park apartments on Northside Drive told WMAZ that 8 units were flooded as a result of the storm.

One resident of The Park Apartments contacted WMAZ Tuesday night and said she was scrambling to find somewhere else to stay after her apartment and car was flooded.

Wednesday afternoon, other residents were cleaning and drying out their belongings in the parking lot. There were also painting and carpet crews on site making repairs.

That manager also told WMAZ that all residents are required to have renter's insurance.

