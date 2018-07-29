We have a soggy week in the forecast! Showers and storms are likely every day now through Friday. Some good news...with all this rain we'll trend much cooler with highs in the 80s. Some of the storms that form could produce locally heavy rain. Flash flooding will be possible in some spots. We trend drier as we go into next week.

Today... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday Night....Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

© 2018 WMAZ