We are staying soggy through Sunday everybody... Showers and storms will stay likely through the end of the work week. The silver lining in it all, is that temperatures will stay cooler. Generally in the low to mid 80s. By Sunday, we start to dry out and warm back up. Highs as we end the weekend and start next week will head back into the lower 90s.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday Night....Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

