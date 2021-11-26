Flashback Friday: Central Georgians go on Black Friday shopping spree in 2001

While Black Friday shopping is still big, it’s nothing like the crazed shopping frenzy it once was.

MACON, Ga. — Throughout November, we’ve dug deep into the 13WMAZ archives for our Friday Flashbacks. Since it’s Black Friday, we thought it’d be fun to see what things were like 20 years ago…

While Black Friday shopping is still big, it’s nothing like the crazed shopping frenzy it once was. In 2001, crowds packed into Walmart in search of 19” TVs – yes, the old cube-shaped ones, along with DVD players.

KB Toys was a popular spot with Elmo and gaming systems.

The Macon Mall was packed too as it still enjoyed its status as one of the largest malls in the state and the premier shopping destination for Central Georgia.

On this year, as Amy Fox reported, the red and green of the holidays was also joined by red, white and blue. 9/11 happened just a couple months earlier and the economy hadn’t completely rebounded yet.

“We still are not in the mood. We still feel guilty to share that bit of happiness while other people are struggling in the world,” said a shopper.