Flashback Friday | When the Atlanta Braves won the World Series title in 1995

It's been 26 years!

ATLANTA — We know Friday is all about celebrating the Braves World Series title... and so is our Friday Flashback.

We're taking you back 26 years to 1995 when Brad Bibb and our big purple 13WMAZ microphone were all over the coverage of the Atlanta Braves first World Series win.

"Braves fans, Braves players have been waiting a long time to celebrate that first world championship," Former 13WMAZ Sports Reporter Brad Bibb said.

"We had the veteran leadership, we had a great core of great players, just a great mix of chemistry. For it to all come to a head out here tonight was just really special," Braves 3rd Baseman Chipper Jones said.

"The tough part is just getting here. Once you get here it's a little bit easier, but it's just getting here... This year having to deal with an extra round of playoffs, the Rockies and everything and Cincinnati, but just getting here is the tough part," Braves 1st Baseman Fred McGriff said.

"You can really feel like you're the best team, and until you go out and win a championship you can't proclaim that, and we can finally do that now," Braves Pitcher John Smotlz said.

A lot of future hall of famers were on the field that night.

Now, fans who were around back then say they thought they'd get several more titles over the next few years.

They had no idea it would be 26 years for another championship. But now, we are celebrating like it's 1995 once again.