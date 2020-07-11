Flavors of the fair held at Georgia National Fair Grounds

The flavors of the fair will also be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PERRY, Ga. — Flavors of the fair at the Georgia National Fair Grounds began on Saturday and will continue throughout the weekend.

"I love fair food, so we only get to come like once a year. So, for me it seems the same," visitor Briauna Anglin said.

Due to COVID-19, the fair wasn't held this year. But, you can still get some great food.

Saturday more than 100 people showed up to enjoy the flavors of the fair event. They filled up on turkey legs, funnel cake and much more.

