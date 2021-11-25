x
Flint Energies outage in Warner Robins leaves over 2,000 without power

Flint posted on Facebook that they would provide updates about the outages.
Credit: FLINT
Flint Energies

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — About 2,400 members of Flint Energies are without power Thursday morning in Warner Robins.

According to a Facebook post, this is due to a Georgia Power equipment failure that deenergized Flint's north Centerville substation. 

Flint says they are working with Georgia System Operations Control Center to attempt to restore power from alternate sources.

The last update came around 7 a.m. 

Check back at 13WMAZ.com for updates on the outage.

