Flint Energies plans April 1 rate changes

REYNOLDS, Ga. — Flint Energies has announced that their rates will change starting this April.

According to a release from the company, on April 1, Flint Energies’ residential base charge will move from $32 per month to $34 per month.

This increase equals $24 for one year of service, which they say is approximately less than 7 cents a day.

Flint Energies’ residential rate will remain at the 10.55 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Base rate changes will also be in effect for the other rate schedules which were previously billed at $32 per month. Those rate schedules will bill at $34 per month and will affect approximately 1,000 non-residential accounts.

Members may compare current residential rates online at the Georgia Public Service Commission website: www.psc.ga.gov/utilities/electric/residential-rate-survey/

The release says every two years, Flint updates its cost-of-service calculation, and "it offers a direct and accurate reflection of current expenses. The base charge, or access fee, covers the costs of operating the Cooperative and delivering power. It also includes covering the Co-op’s cost to maintain more than 7,000 miles of electric lines and 52 substations, while providing 24/7 service and an outage reporting system. The wholesale power cost adjustment rider, which can change monthly, fluctuates based on the costs to generate power. The computed cost of providing service to a residential location is more than $35 per month."

For electric vehicle owners, the new rate for will have a monthly service charge of $100 for single and three-phase service. Energy used will be charged at a flat rate of $0.19 per kWh, instead of the time-of-use rate used by residential Members. Commercial members on this new EV rate will realize facilities charges based on the cost of the Co-op’s investment in dedicating local facilities to support the commercial member’s EV charging equipment.