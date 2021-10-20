Flint Energies to close Perry office in February 2022

The change is due to the "significant decline in the amount of in-person transactions over the last decade"

PERRY, Ga. — Perry's Flint Energies office will be closing next year.

According to a news release, the company has announced it will close the location at 494 Perry Parkway on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The release says the change is due to the "significant decline in the amount of in-person transactions over the last decade, especially due to the advances in technology and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The closure is in favor of payments being made electronically, such as with their mobile app, Flint's automated phone system, text, kiosk, or online.

The Perry office will remain available for use until 5 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, after which all the drop boxes and payment options will be removed from the site.

The release also says members will be able to make payments at the Co-op’s Headquarters in Reynolds, Member Center office in Warner Robins, and its Upatoi office. In addition, members can make payments via the Co-op’s website, mobile app, phone or text as well as several kiosks and payment stations across Flint’s service territory.

In addition, Flint announced a new kiosk location where members can pay their bills at the Valero Travel Center located at the intersection of I-75 and Perry Parkway.