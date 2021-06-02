Flint Energies warns customers about door-to-door scam

The utility says scammers are going door-to-door targeting customers.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Flint Energies is telling their customers to beware of a door-to-door scam.

The electric utility company based in Reynolds made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon saying scammers are going door-to-door targeting customers.

They say they've heard reports of two men posing as Flint contractors going up to customers houses and trying to sell "energy-efficiency items."

The tweet says Flint has not authorized these sales and they're warning people to "be on guard."

"If you are approached, please close your door and call the police," the company said in the tweet.