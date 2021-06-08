Float Daze plans Ocmulgee River cleanup on Sunday

MACON, Georgia — You can float your way to a cleaner Ocmulgee River this weekend.
Macon community organization Float Daze is holding its Ocmulgee River cleanup on Sunday.
Volunteers can float down the river at Amerson River Park to pick up trash, and check each sandbar and the woods for trash.
If you want to help, bring an extra float, and life jackets are required.
Float Daze president Robert Jackson says it's important to keep Amerson beautiful.
"Well, Amerson River Park, like I've always said, is a jewel of Macon, Georgia and we need to take care of it. We need to take care of it for us. We need to take care of it for our kids and take care of it for future use. If we don't take care of it, eventually we won't have such a beautiful park," said Jackson.
The clean-up begins at 10 a.m. at Amerson River Park. For more information, visit the Float Daze Facebook page here.
