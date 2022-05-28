People float down the river during Float Daze's 7th annual Memorial Day Float

We spoke to James Durham and Craig Whitehead, members of Float Daze, and they say that even while having fun, you need to be safe.

"I think the most important thing to remember when you go in to any type of water, whether it's an ocean or in a kayak, you got to make sure you have your safety equipment. If you notice me, I keep my life vest on and I have a whistle just in case I get in trouble, so everyone knows when they hear a whistle that someone's in trouble," Whitehead said.