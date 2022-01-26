New spa in Warner Robins opens just in time for Valentine's Day

They will offer facials, waxing, body scrubs, clay masks, steam tenting, and a number of other full-body services.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There's a new luxury-style spa in Warner Robins. Grove Spa Retreat opens Feb. 8.

It's decorated in gold and natural tones with a lot of greenery to make it feel homey and comfortable for guests. Owner Telisa Asaro says it's a place people can come to wind down.

Asaro also owns Float Robins, which is located in the same shopping center.

She says clients were asking for more spa-like services and there just wasn't enough space at Float Robins to make that happen, so she found a space to make it happen.

They will offer facials, waxing, body scrubs, clay masks, steam tenting, and a number of other full-body services.

If you've never heard of steam tenting, it's a half circle that goes over the massage table with your head out of the top of the canvas material that has steam pumped into it. Asaro saw it in Costa Rica and wanted to bring it to Warner Robins.

"It's so nice. It's so relaxing. It's a detox for your whole body," she said.

While you're at the spa, you can enjoy refreshments in the lounge area included in your stay.

"It's on that luxury end of coming in and relaxing and feeling better," said Asaro.

The spa is already fully staffed, even though she thought it might be hard to find massage therapists.

"I think people realize that what we're doing here is very unique and something really special," she said.

They are on track to open up on time with nearly the first two weeks booked up already.

"We're just really happy with how things are going," Asaro said.

You'll find the spa next to Float Robins at 225 Smithville Church Rd. Suite 300. They are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and are closed Sundays and Mondays.