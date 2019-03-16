All is calm on the Ocmulgee River in Macon, but almost 25 years ago, former Houston County firefighter Kenneth Clark says that wasn't the case.

"No one really expected the amount of water we received."

He's talking about the Flood of '94.

"The only way to get to people was by boat, and people were sitting on their rooftops waiting on someone to come get them," Clark described.

Floods of that magnitude are far and few between, but our rivers are no strangers to overflowing their banks. In Georgia just under 200 areal, flash, and river floods combined occur annually.

When it comes to this spring alone, the season seems soggy. The Southeast River Forecast Center is predicting an above average flood potential for the upcoming spring. Here in Central Georgia, we tend to have more soft and sandy soils that hold more water. In north Georgia, they have more clay-like soils. This means we are more susceptible to prolonged flooding rather than flash flooding.

For now, the Ocmulgee River in Macon is predicted to go above minor flood stage several times through May, but never moderate or major. It is still good to be prepared, though, for whatever mother nature throws our way. Remember to never drive into standing water during or after a rain event -- you never know how deep the water is.

The National Weather Service reports most flood-related deaths are due to people driving into water.