Flash flooding closes roads across central Georgia

Remember, you should never try to drive across a flooded roadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Rains from Sunday's storms are causing flash flooding along several roads in central Georgia.

Sheriff Howard Sills of Putnam County says they’ve got trees down in various spots. He also says there are about half a dozen roads closed with water running across them.

He says the locations are scattered across the county and are low lying roads with a history of flooding.

None of them include major roadways.

Several are in the Lake Sinclair area off of U.S. 129 and up near Highway 212.

The Sheriff says he’s hopeful the water will go down quickly once the rain stops.

Then they can assess any damage and try to get the roads reopened quickly.

Road closures have also been reported in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Road Department.

They say Abernathy Road and Edwards Road off of Hwy 83N are closed until further notice.

Another alert was sent on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app that said Lockett Street in the city of Culloden is closed and blocked off due to a large tree that has fallen on power lines.

Lamar County is also reporting roads with standing water, including

Turner Bridge rd

Piedmont rd

341 at Silver Dollar rd

Ga Hwy 36 east at Cole forest subdivision

Cannafax road

Purdue road

Roberts road

McCollum road

Elm street in Milner

In a post to Facebook, they say that Deputies are still patrolling the roads and county road crews are working to put up signage.

Remember, you should never try to drive across a flooded roadway. The water could hide the fact that the road is washed out underneath.