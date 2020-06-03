TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Telfair County had flooding issues to deal with this week.

Telfair Emergency Management Director Lee Conner's been on the job five years.

"As an EMA director this is a first, especially these weeks upon weeks of water, it's a new experience for me, but I'm ready for it to leave," Conner said.

Conner says the recent rains have caused problems on the area's dirt roads.

"We have a lot of our populace that lives on dirt roads," he said.

Some of the problems are as minor as deep grooves on Welch Road.

Farther down that same dirt track, Conner himself got stuck in recently laid down sand that turned to mud.

"We have a lot of dirt roads that are impassable or almost impassable, if not from washouts and water over the road, to it being soupy and muddy," Conner explained.

Studstill Road is the most dramatic situation.

Rushing rapids have carved a river running straight through the red clay, chipping more away minute by minute.

Situations like this had Conner warning people to stay off dirt roads if they didn't have to travel.

He made a Facebook post Wednesday night.

"We felt it was a hazard to their health to be on those dirt roads because if they washed out, you couldn't see at night and you couldn't see if there was water over the road also," he said.

Right now, Conner says they have seven to ten roads with problems, but he says with Thursday's rain that number could go up.

"We've got our full staff working several crews some volunteers out trying to get these things cleaned up, he said.

Students did not have class Thursday in Telfair County.

RELATED: Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all Georgia counties south of I-20 due to heavy rain, flooding

RELATED: Crisp County under state of emergency amid flooding

RELATED: Heavy rain and flooding causes Central Georgia road closures, dangerous conditions

RELATED: Cleanup underway in Macon parks after flooding

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.