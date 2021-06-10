'There's nothing we can do about it': Flooding at West Macon hotel forces residents to evacuate

According to fire marshals, it could be days before even the parking lot is dried up.

MACON, Ga. — As we continue to see rising water levels across our area. People staying at one West Macon hotel say the flooding has been a nightmare.

Water flooded first floor rooms and forced evacuations, according to hotel management of the Economy Hotel and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department.

People occupied 108 rooms with 2 to 4 people per room and many of them were forced to leave their valuables.

Fire Marshals also turned off the electricity for safety reasons.

People were able to get some of their money refunded but others, like Linda Coger who lived in those first floor rooms, will need to start from scratch and find a new place to live.

"It hurts, man, to lose everything. Now I know how those people in Florida and everywhere else feel. And there's nothing we can do about it," Coger said.

According to fire marshals, part of the flooding is because Rocky Creeks sits behind the hotel and it could be days before even the parking lot is dried up.

Some folks reportedly saw water moccasins in the water both in their rooms and in the standing water in the parking lot.