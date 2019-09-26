CORDELE, Ga. — Two people from Florida were arrested after a traffic stop in Crisp County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest happened on Sept. 25 around 4:20 p.m.

A deputy stopped a black Cadillac CT6 going north on GA 401/I-75 around milepost 97 for speeding.

When they walked up to the vehicle, they noticed an odor of marijuana. A search of the car found marijuana, several debit cards and checks that didn’t belong to the people inside, ATM receipts, money orders, cash and three loaded guns.

The two people in the vehicle, Melwin Colon, 26, and Keiyana Wiltz, 21, both of Kissimmee, Florida, were arrested.

Colon is charged with 12 counts of financial transaction card theft, third-degree forgery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, false statements, permitting an unauthorized person to drive, and giving false name/address/birthday to law enforcement.

Wiltz is charged with 12 counts of financial transaction card theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, third-degree forgery, driving with a suspended license, defective tires, and speeding.

