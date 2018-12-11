A month after Hurricane Michael ripped through the Florida Panhandle, David Steele and Angela Anderson say life isn't getting any easier.

Steele briefly lived in east Dublin before moving to Panama City, Florida.

He never thought he'd come back, but Hurricane Michael had other plans.

He and Angela Anderson are living with his old neighbor until they can get back on their feet.

Anderson says she'll remember the day Michael made landfall for the rest of her life.

"I said, 'Dave, get away from the window!' and then, 'BOOM' -- all the glass, you could hear it breaking on down window to window," Anderson said.

She said they should've evacuated.

"He was pushing the refrigerator in front of the broken glass. I was like, 'Oh my God! I wish I had left, I wish I had left,'" Anderson said.

At the time, she and Steele were managing and living in the Sunlight Motel and had guests occupying the rooms.

"We were responsible for them. Management can't leave. You just can't walk out and leave everybody sitting there. You just can't do that," Steele said.

He said they lost most of their belongings. For two weeks, they stayed in two shelters in Panama City Beach, Florida that were overcrowded.

"That was really dangerous. I mean, there was no showers for the women to speak of, and it was just bad," Steele said.

A Red Cross worker gave them two bus tickets out of Panama City. Steele said they headed to East Dublin to stay with his old neighbor.

"He's loaned us money to get by, which we've got to pay back to him, and we've got to give him some out of my Social Security for being here," Steele said.

They're living off of Steele's Social Security checks to get by.

Anderson said their experience with Michael was a lesson learned.

"If we do go back to Florida ever, lesson learned. When they say evacuate, you evacuate," Anderson said.

For now, they're just hoping to get back to a normal life.

If you'd like to donate to Anderson and Steele, they can be reached by phone at 281-659-4758.

