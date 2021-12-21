Florida family says U-Haul stolen from Macon hotel found in Atlanta

Monday, Carney told 13WMAZ that investigators found the U-Haul off Highway 20 Westbound near Exit 61A in Atlanta on Friday.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from initial story about the truck's theft.

The family whose U-Haul was stolen during a stop in Central Georgia says it has been found with some of their belongings inside.

On December 14, Kathleen Carney told 13WMAZ her family was moving from Florida to Alabama when they stopped at a Macon Marriott. She says they woke up to find their U-Haul stolen, and that everything they owned was on the truck.

Carney filed a report with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office with the hope that they would recover their belongings.

Monday, Carney told 13WMAZ that investigators found the U-Haul off Highway 20 Westbound near Exit 61A in Atlanta on Friday.

She says their personal belongings are not covered by their insurance, only the truck itself. Carney also says the people who stole the U-Haul cashed two checks from a checkbook that was left in the truck.

"I believe someone found a damaged and abandoned U-Haul off the highway and called U-Haul. U-Haul had a recovery truck pick it up. They reported it to the Atlanta Police, but at this point, I feel like me and my husband are doing more of an investigation than the investigator," Carney said.