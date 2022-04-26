Florida man accused of killing couple extradited to Wilkinson County

Jordan Lemaster is accused of killing his aunt and uncle, Pamela and Ricky Williams

GORDON, Ga. — Friends and family will pay their final respects Tuesday for a Gordon couple killed in their own home. Meanwhile, their nephew now sits in the Wilkinson County jail charged with their murder.

A relative found Ricky and Pamela Williams dead at home last week. Investigators in Florida arrested their nephew Jordan Lemaster in the case, but he refused to willingly return to Georgia to face charges.

Wilkinson County Sheriff Richard Chatman confirmed to 13WMAZ that they successfully extradited Lemaster on Friday.

He immediately went before Judge Brenda Trammell for a first appearance and is now in the county jail. He’s being held on two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say Lemaster had been staying with the couple for several months before the murder.

Gordon Police Chief Mike Hall told 13WMAZ last week that a case like this is rare for the city.

"This is really rare, a murder like this here. I've been here for 34 years. I think it was 30 years ago, was my first murder I seen that was like this," said Hall.