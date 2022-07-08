Florida man arrested in Monroe County after chase and fight with deputies

The man fit the description of someone involved in an aggravated assault. Deputies used the PIT maneuver to end the chase.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man was arrested in Monroe County after a chase and a fight with deputies on Friday at 3:30 a.m., according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Young, a Tallahassee native, took Monroe County deputies on a high-speed chase after they attempted a traffic stop.

Young matched the description of a person involved in a domestic dispute and aggravated assault. He attempted to ram deputies multiple times during the chase.

At mile marker 201 in Butts County, deputies wrecked Young using the PIT maneuver. He fought with deputies as they removed him from the car. He was taken into custody after he was checked out at the scene by paramedics.

Young was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of obstruction, one count of felony fleeing and DUI refusal, and multiple traffic violations.