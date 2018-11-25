Bibb County deputies arrested a man wanted for a murder in Miami, Florida early Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the office says deputies were trying to find a possible stolen vehicle when they came across 27-year-old Fred Erick Saint-Phard at a duplex on Pansy Avenue.

The deputies then discovered he was wanted for a murder warrant and took him into custody, without incident.

The office says Saint-Phard was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and awaits extradition to Florida.

