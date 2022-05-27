Georgia florists prepare for wilting summertime sales

With spring coming to a close and summer quickly approaching, it's a sign for some florists in Central Georgia.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Summer will be here before we know it. For many of us, summer means hot weather, fun in the sun, and no school.

For some businesses, it also marks the start of a slower period.

"We opened 13 years ago here in Macon. I left teaching and decided I wanted a career in the floral industry," said Lynn Stevens.

What started as a career change turned into a booming business. The phones are usually ringing before Stevens can even open the doors to her flower shop -- Petals, Flowers & More.

One event always keeps her business bustling and flowers blooming.

"Weddings take up a lot of our time, especially in the spring and fall. We are pretty booked up weekend after weekend," said Stevens.

With spring coming to a close and summer quickly approaching, it's a sign for some florists in Central Georgia.

"Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer for us and believe it or not that's when it slows down for us here in Middle Georgia. For a lot of florists across the nation, it gets busier with weddings, but in Middle Georgia it's a little too hot for our brides," said Stevens.

It's slow not only because of fewer weddings, but because people are saving up for vacations.

"The school year ends, so people are more focused on vacation. They're prepping for vacation so they're saving their money. They're going on vacation, so they are also in-and-out of town," said Stevens.

That means flowers may be a little cheaper, though.

"Flowers are in abundance and the prices are actually lower in the summer than most of the other seasons," she said.

So if you're looking for a nice gift for your significant other at a discounted price... flowers may be a good choice.

The deals should start soon. Stevens says things start to pick back up for Central Georgia flower shops when school is back in session.