Georgia police officer, good Samaritan save unconscious teen from burning vehicle

SHANNON, Ga. — A Floyd County Police Department officer is being commended by his sergeant for saving a teenager's life in the aftermath of a fiery crash on Saturday.

Pfc. Blake Puckett rescued an unconscious girl from the burning wreckage of a truck after it crashed head-on with a wrong-way vehicle, the department said.

"There is no doubt that if Pfc. Puckett would not have gotten the female out of the car when he did, she would not be with us at this time. His swift actions and calm demeanor saved her life,” Sgt. Josh Ward said.

The crash happed around 11 p.m. after police received a call about a wrong-way driver on Ga. Highway 53 in Shannon, Georgia.

They said officers were on the scene moments later and saw the twisted aftermath of an intoxicated driver.

Inside one of the vehicles officers found 18-year-old Laurel Putnam unresponsive and strapped in by her seatbelt.

They said Puckett used his knife to cut her free and, with the help of passer-by Harrison Booker, pulled her from the vehicle. The driver and the other two occupants were able to get out with the help of those citizens who stopped.

Witnesses report that a fire erupted instantly after the impact.

The suspect vehicle, driven by Raul Villalobos, was driving at a very high rate of speed and nearly struck other vehicles, police said. They say he remains hospitalized and is facing charges of DUI, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed and no insurance.