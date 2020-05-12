"With all these new measures in place, the lockdowns, no restaurants, kids saying home from school, it's good to see that flu rates are down."

MACON, Ga. — Dr. Brandon Kirshner is an International Medicine Physician at Coliseum Medical Centers and Fairview Park Hospital.

"We really are seeing low rates of flu across the middle Georgia region and that seems to be the case throughout the United States of America right now," Dr. Kirshner said.

He says it comes as no surprise to him that flu season is starting slow for two reasons.

"When we predict how bad or mild the flu season will be, we often look to the Southern Hemisphere. Some of those Southern Hemisphere countries aren't even classifying the flu as an endemic this year because the flu rates were so low," Dr. Kirshner said, and the second reason being, "Never in modern history have we had such a widespread public health awareness."

He says the safety precautions people are taking because of COVID-19, play a big role in the flu spreading.

"With all these new measures in place, the lockdowns, no restaurants, kids saying home from school, it's good to see that flu rates are down," he said.

Saxton Keitt, Science intervention teacher and football coach at Central High School, said he took extra precaution this season by getting the vaccine.

"I just wanted to make sure that I was doing everything I can to ensure that not only my students, but also my players don't get sick at any given time due to something on my behalf," Keitt said.

Keitt said he will continue to get the flu shot in years to come to protect the people around him, even if flu rates are low.

"We're living in a pandemic, we have to make sure that we do our parts to protect everyone we are surrounded by," Keitt said.