3rd annual Mid-Georgia Canard Fly-In expected to bring 30 to 40 pilots to Houston County

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and there will be food and drink available for purchase.

PERRY, Ga. — For the third year, the Mid-Georgia Canard Fly-In event will bring pilots to Perry-Houston County Airport Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event organizers are expecting 30 to 40 airplanes descending into Houston County to showcase their airplanes and their various features. They say this is set to be the biggest fly-in in the event's history.

The event is welcoming the pilots of all different types of aircraft, but in previous years, its focus has been on canard planes that many of the pilots have built themselves. It's sort of like a "show-and-tell," but for pilots.

It's a family-friendly event, organizers say, and it is a great chance for pilots to inspire the next generation of aviators.