As Fred moves through Georgia, focus shifts to Tropical Storms Grace and Henri

With Fred now mostly out the picture for Central Georgia, our tropical focus turns toward Grace in the Caribbean and Henri in the Atlantic.

MACON, Ga. — Tropical Depression Fred packed a punch in Central Georgia early Tuesday morning. There were a total of six tornado warnings across the area, with most of the storm damage in Twiggs County.

Fred is heading up the Appalachian Mountains, and most of the weather threats are gone for Central Georgia. Both the tornado watch and wind advisories have been dropped.

Now, the focus is on Tropical Storms Grace and Henri. Grace is a tropical storm with winds sustained at 50 mph with its center right over Jamaica.

Grace is forecast to become our second hurricane of the season before reaching Mexico. This storm does not pose a threat to the United States.

Tropical Storm Henri is in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda. Henri is packing sustained winds of 50 mph while moving very slowly at 6 mph. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda.

Henri is forecasted to stay away from the United States and make a complete U-turn by Saturday. The storm is also forecast to remain below hurricane strength throughout the week.