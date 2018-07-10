Despite a foggy and cloudy start, Monday afternoon will actually turn out pretty nice. By the late morning much of the fog and low clouds will lift, paving the way for plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs on Monday will be seasonably warm with most areas topping out in the upper 60s.

Then the clouds build back in for thr overnight and tomorrow morning as cold front moves through the area. With clouds around, tonight will be fairly mild. There's not a ton of moisture with this cold front, so only a few isolated light showers are expected Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Then we usher in dry and cool weather for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Morning will feature 30s, and afternoon highs will be in the 60s. Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and all dry.

Then our next weather maker moves in for Friday into Saturday. Still need to work out the exact timing on the best rain chances. For now plan on unsettled weather returning for the weekend.

Monday... Foggy start. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Lows near 50.

Tuesday... Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Friday... Partly sunny. Showers possible late day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

