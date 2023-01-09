Folks celebrate Labor day weekend at Lake Sinclair

Several families and groups came out to enjoy the sun and surf.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's Labor Day weekend!

Some people in Milledgeville celebrated by going for a swim (or a float) at Lake Sinclair.

"The river, the water, the lake, the riding, that's about it," said Ty Johnson.

Several families and groups came out to enjoy the sun and surf.

7-year-old Riylnn Gay says they're in town with her whole family for labor day weekend, and she cherishes the time together.

"We like to go on boat rides and to swim and we like to spend time with our parents and family because we don't really get to see them that often at school," she said.