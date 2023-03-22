Folks enjoy Cherry Blossom festivities on Third Street

You can enjoy free treats and live music on Third Street every week-day during Cherry Blossom from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival has taken over third street, and it's brought people from near and far.

Third Street was booming with horse carriage rides, dancing, and music. The event brought folks of all ages together.

Most people's favorite part was, of course, the free treats.

"I enjoy the free ice cream, I enjoy the free donuts," Tina Ross said.

"They had ice cream. Everybody loves ice cream," Christopher Ivory said.

Other visitors were wanting to get out and enjoy seeing people.

"I just like to get out, and enjoy. Enjoy the music and the people," Harold Thomas said.

"Meeting each other, and just embracing the goodness of being out here. Enjoying the pink flowers and the nature," Ivory said.

Mary Franklin attended her first Macon Cherry Blossom event on Wednesday.

"The ice cream was great. The rides were great, and I'm happy to be here. I'm from Upper Marlboro, Maryland," Franklin said.

For Cherry Blossom fun, she's used to the big festival in D.C.

"Really more people in the D.C. area, because they fly in from everywhere, and it is amazing," she said.

Macon may pull a smaller crowd, but Franklin says they have great energy.

"Here you have the ice cream, the cherry ice cream, the pink donuts and everything, and everyone was very friendly. Very friendly," Franklin said.

There are festivities on Third Street every weekday of the festival from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.