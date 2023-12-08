Folks enjoy the 6th annual Picnic in the Park Food Truck Festival at Carolyn Crayton Park

Around 15 different food trucks showed up to serve hungry customers.

MACON, Ga. — Some folks got to try a LOT of different foods on Saturday at Carolyn Crayton Park.

Some of the food vendors included Queen Pretzels, Big K's Grilling, Jail Creek Farms Winery, and Macon Water Ice.

There were bouncy houses for kids, music, and it was a good way to give back to community.

"This is a great way to support local businesses while enjoying our park and giving families a fun event where they can spend time together," said Recreation Director Robert Walker. "These picnics have been a great success and we're excited to have another opportunity for more people to come out."

Yuleshaia Farrar says she enjoys seeing the kids and people coming out and meeting customers.

"I just love to see all kids, and the people coming out having a good time eating. I like to come out & mingle, and talk to the customers. It's just fun, just to be able to be out, and just be able to see people," she said.