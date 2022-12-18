Folks gather to watch World Cup Final at Bearfoot Tavern

It was a split crowd with 50/50 support for France and Argentina.

MACON, Ga. — A couple dozen people packed out Bearfoot Tavern on Sunday to cheer on their team for the World Cup Final.

It was a tense game, and fans were on the edge of their seats as each team played for the win.

Rachael Veto said she showed up at Bearfoot wo watch her team, France, try to repeat as champions after they won the last world cup in 2018.

"I actually was here (at the bar) watching when France won four years ago, so its a great place to be back," she said.

As it turns out, Argentina proved to be the victors of the World Cup, beating France via a penalty kick shootout.