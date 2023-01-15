Loft building to replace Joseph N. Neel's and Blair's discount stores

Folks have a chance to say goodbye before the two old Macon store buildings are torn down.

MACON, Ga. — Before the wrecking ball hits two old store buildings in downtown Macon, folks will have a chance to say goodbye.

former patrons will get a chance to reminisce on the days when the Joseph N. Neel's store and Blair's Discount Furniture store were open.

The public is invited to a reception at the Neel's building next Tuesday Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Developer Robbo Hatcher says demolition and construction will begin as soon as permits are issued for a new $25 million dollar loft building that will replace the stores on cherry and third streets.