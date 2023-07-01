'Bring One for the Chipper': Folks in Macon recycle their old Christmas trees

People could bring their trees to Luther Williams field to have them shredded to recycle them into mulch used in other projects.

MACON, Ga. — As the new year begins, many people are looking for ways to dispose of their old Christmas trees.

Folks in Macon got an opportunity on Saturday morning to recycle theirs, as part of the 'Bring One for the Chipper' event sponsored by the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.

People could bring their real Christmas trees to Luther Williams field to have them shredded in a chipper, in order to recycle them into mulch used in playgrounds, homes, businesses, and trails.

This event began in 1991, and 32 years later the event is still going strong. They hold it on the first Saturday in January every year.

So far on Saturday, over 100 trees have already bee dropped off, with more to come.

Volunteers included students from Stratford Academy, the Optimist Group, Macon-Bibb parks and Recreation, and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.