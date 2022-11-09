Folks turn out for Macon's last Picnic in the Park of the year

Festival-goers brought pop-up tents, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs as they relaxed.

MACON, Ga. — Despite the overcast weather, folks made their way to Carolyn Crayton Park for the city's Picnic in the Park and food truck festival Saturday afternoon.

There was live music and even slushies for the kids, and about a dozen vendors showed up.

Folks tried to make the most of the end of summer, and the last Picnic in the park for the year.

However, some people say they wish this was a year-long event.

"This event should definitely be ran throughout the year cause it'll give the community something to do throughout the year & it also brings revenue to those small businesses," said Tamia Burke, who attended.

Even though it's the festival's final week, you can still find food trucks out and about in Macon.

As for the park, it's open daily from sunrise until sunset.