Food Depot sees more shoppers as people prepare for cold weather

MACON, Ga. — With the news of potential winter weather to our north in the metro Atlanta area, folks in Macon decided to prepare just in case.

We checked in with folks at the local Food Depot on Northside drive.

According to store manager Connie Walker, Food Depot has seen a significant rise in traffic on Saturday.

People from as far as Griffin, Ga have come to stock up due to shortages, she says. Some of the items that are in high demand are canned goods, frozen vegetables, and meat.

When asked about how she feels about all of this, Walker says that business has been busy.

“They're keeping us busy, for one. We're in business. We just want everybody to stay safe and come on out and get everything they possibly need that we do have still available for them to have,” she said.

If there are supplies that you still need, Food Depot will be open until 10pm.