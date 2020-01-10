No fair? No problem: Lane Southern Orchards serving fair food in October

You can get funnel cakes seven days a week.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The folks at Lane Southern Orchards had a small problem. A lot of rain this past spring caused their corn maze not to sprout, but they wanted to celebrate the cooler weather and fall, so they looked to their menu to make some changes.

Funnel cakes are a favorite, and you can get them seven days a week this month at Lane Packing.

The menu sports mainly sweet treats Monday through Friday, and they add in the savory over the weekends.

Kitchen manager Donna Orange says the staff had to go through a learning curve when they found out about their new assignments.

"We've been practicing how to make funnel cakes for the last week. We learned how to make cotton candy," she explained.

The cotton candy process is cool. You pour in some sand-like stuff and the billowy material just starts wrapping around itself.

The staff even created their own culinary creation called "Cheddar Cheese Fritter Delight."

That's great, but people said, "Give us our Oreos."

"When we put it on Facebook, there was a lot of requests," Donna recalled.

Add in cake pops and a corn dog or two, and they've got the bases covered.

Kenny Gouch geared up for his epic lunch.

"I'm glad someone was able to do it this year since it didn't come to Perry. We all need some fair food," he said with a smile.

Any Valigora brought her family.

"It's wonderful to have that for kids and adults -- we look forward to fall, a cooler season, so I'm really thankful they're doing this for us," she said.

Lane is encouraging people to wear masks, and if you don't want to eat inside, they have plenty of outside seating.

Coming up on October 10, which is a week from Saturday, Lane will have their mini-Fall Festival.