Food and fun during 3rd annual Bon Temps Crawfish Festival in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ga. — Pinch, peel, eat and repeat. That's exactly what folks did over the 3rd Bon Temps Crawfish Festival in Dublin.

People gathered on West Jackson Street for food, beer, live music and a good time.

Thousands of pounds of crawfish straight from the gulf were purged, seasoned, boiled and served with fresh corn and potatoes.

The $20 ticket bought visitors a heaping two pounds of crawfish along with the fixings and access to all the fun.

There were street games, rides, slides and fun for the kids.

"We've got crawfish from Louisiana, over 3,000 pounds and it was prepared by people from Louisiana so it's as authentic as you can get," Stephanie Miller said.

If two pounds of crawfish wasn't enough, you could get a pound for $10 or two pounds for $15.