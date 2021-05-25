Food truck festival coming to historic Macon neighborhood

The Greenwood Bottom community will soon see something new -- a food truck park

MACON, Ga. — Greenwood Bottom is a historic Black neighborhood in Macon. For years, only memories of its history filled Third Street Lane, but now, Weston Stroud has a plan to revive the area with a food truck park.

Stroud won a Knight Foundation grant in 2020 and is finally presenting what he calls the "Summer of Love" series.

"I came up with the idea to start a food truck park, and one of the biggest importance behind that was, one, COVID, and so that's a way people can still get out, be together, but it's still outdoors and COVID-friendly," he says.

The Roxy Theatre was a staple in Greenwood Bottom, serving as a place of entertainment for Black people in Macon during segregation. It served as a place for entertainers like Otis Redding.

"This area was just so vibrant, and the history is so rich that when I found out about Greenwood Bottom, I just had to come up with a way to bring it back, and this project was a way to try to do that," he says.

Next week, the area will have a completed mural featuring the words "Black History Matters," food trucks, and a showcase of local talent—just like the Roxy Theatre used to.



