Food Truck Round-Up in Warner Robins serves up something for everybody

It is not the last time that you can get your food truck on in Warner Robins. The next food truck event is set for September.

MACON, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins hosted its first Food Truck Round-Up.

While the event lasted from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Perkins Field, it is not the last time that you can get your food truck on.

And for those who attended the first Food Truck Round-Up, they say that there’s something for anybody.

“It’s geared toward every audience,” Chon Mills of Warner Robins. “I love it.”

At the event, guests had the opportunity to enjoy live music from Tres Hombres and kids were able to get their jump on in bouncy houses. But they also had a “Foam Party” at Perkins Field, too.

There were also an array of food trucks too whipping up some good food.

There were food trucks like Gym Cantina Tacos, Basket Case Seafood, Queen Pretzels and more.

Plus for those who truly cherished their time, they also sold T-shirts for $10 to memorialize the event.

For Mills, she said that – while the food trucks were the main draw – there were other parts of the event that really stood out to them.

“Well, I know everyone is really fond of the food trucks, but I have to honestly say the thing that geared me to come,” Mills says, “it’s very very family oriented.”

Now, if you missed out, you still have a chance to take part in Warner Robins Food Truck Round-Up.