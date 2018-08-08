Macon — When Westside High School football stepped on the field on Tuesday, they were concerned about the extreme heat. Local weather tabbed Macon at 90 degrees at 4 p.m.

"You know, you make sure you water on hand," said Westside Head Coach Sheddrick "Spoon" Risper. "It’s not like the old school when you just get out there and you practice and you practice and no water, no water. You can’t do that type of stuff."

Georgia High School Association rules state that players cannot have outdoor workouts in above 90 degree weather. Between 90 and 92 degrees, players should have no equipment on and at least three separate water breaks. Coach Risper and his staff go beyond what is required and preach hydration to their players.

"A lot of kids think that you can just drink the day of practice, or a little bit the night before, but that’s not true. You want to hydrate days in advance to make sure that you’re equipped for the heat," Risper said.

Coaches monitor Wet Bulb Globe Temperatures, or simply "wet bulbs," to keep tabs on humidity, temperature, and sun angles during practice, but it was lightning they had to worry about on Tuesday. Three separate delays made Coach Risper call it a day.

"When lightning gets to a certain distance, you have to get players off for safety," said Risper.

GHSA rules require players to be off the field for at least 30 minutes after the last lightning strike is seen or thunderclap is heard.

"You follow those guidelines," Risper said. "People put guidelines in place for a reason, so follow the guidelines and you should be safe. Don’t take chances. I advise everybody out there -- coaches, fans -- don’t take chances with lightning."

Risper and company have a scrimmage against Macon County on Friday and will see their first real action of the season on Friday, August 17 against Southwest at home.

© 2018 WMAZ