'For the citizens': New fire station built in Twiggs County near Jeffersonville city line

EMA Director Jack Wood says the 10 to 15 year goal is to build and man five to six more stations.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs County is getting a new fire station -- and it's meant to help with the high ISO rate.

That means that fire stations response times are down and insurance is going up. But, that's changing.

After months of construction delays, the county's newest fire station is up and running.

It started off as just a dream and a pile of sticks.

"This is a long awaited process," Jeffersonville Mayor Charles Williams said.

Now, it's a new, fully staffed fire station, just outside of Jeffersonville.

"It's a wonderful feeling to see a plan come together," District one County Commissioner Lonnie Ford said.

Williams and county commissioners like Ford, along with a team of volunteer fire fighters, decided to build and open the new station. Although, Debbie Hill says it's more than that.

"Never dreamed that we would have a fire department this close," said Hill. "Not just for the insurance rates, but for the citizens of Twiggs County."

Less than five minutes away is Harold Reece's funeral home.

"It's really a comfort to know that, you know, if I pick up the phone or run across the road to the fire station, and get some help," Harold Reece said.

In addition to the new location, according to the EMA Director Jack Wood, they will have a 24-hour, on-call firefighter starting Monday.

"Just having the location here and the manpower to do it makes us excited," Wood said.

Deputy Chief Gilbert French says they've saved some money by building parts of the station and living quarters themselves.

"We were trying to make the best use of the money, and the best use we could do was to provide the labor for all of this instead of paying a contractor," Gilbert said.

Before this week, there were only four stations. Within the first week, they've already responded to six fire calls.

Wood also says their 10 to 15 year goal is to build and man five to six more stations. That way 85 percent of the county would be covered within a 5-mile radius. This would reduce their response time to half of what it is now.

In the meantime, they are looking for more volunteer, part-time and full time fire fighters.